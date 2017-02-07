“We’re very kind and very patient,” says Kremlin in last words to O’Rilley

The Kremlin has marked the calendar for 2023 and will be patiently waiting for Bill O'Rilley apology, says Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Russia is “very kind and very patient”, said Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, in response to Bill O’Rilley’s refusal to apologize for calling Russia’s President ‘a killer’ during his weekend interview with Donald Trump.

“Apparently, the Putin administration in Moscow [is] demanding that I — your humble correspondent — apologize for saying ‘Old Vlad’ is a killer,” O’Reilly said on his Fox show. “So I’m working on that apology, but it might take a little time. Might want to check in with me around 2023.”

RT is reporting the following details:

On Tuesday, Peskov reacted to O’Reilly’s comment, saying that Russia has “a different understanding of the rules of etiquette and manners than this gentleman [O’Reilly].” “But we are very kind and very patient. We will put a note in the calendar for the year 2023 and return to him with this question,” Peskov added. According to Putin’s spokesman, the incident is even more “unpleasant” for Fox News Channel than for Russia. “We are not inclined to exaggerate this or to blow this out of proportion,” he said, suggesting the Kremlin would not pursue the incident further. “But in any case the insult that is voiced by a correspondent of a media outlet and subsequently passed over in silence by its chief editorial office characterizes these media negatively.”

On Monday, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov had called O’Reilly remarks about Putin, which he made during the weekend interview with Donald Trump, “unacceptable and insulting,” adding that the Kremlin expects an apology “from such a respected TV company.”

READ MORE: Russia demands apology after Bill O’Reilly calls Vladimir Putin “a killer”