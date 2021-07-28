Kinzinger & Schiff break down in tears 🤡🤡
Lawmakers wiped away tears amid emotional testimony and footage of the January 6 riot. The House Select Committee held its first public hearing as part of its investigation into the Capitol insurrection. Video shows House lawmakers, including Reps. Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, and Zoe Lofgren tearing up at the hearing.
