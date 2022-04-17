KGB Defector Explains How Ideological Subversion Works

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Watch as KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov explains in this 1985 interview how ideological subversion (also known as psychological warfare) is used to destabilize and demoralize an unwary target population’s perception of reality through social engineering and psychological sabotage. As Bezmenov himself states, “Ideological subversion …is to change the perception of reality of every American to such an extent that in spite of the abundance of information no one is able to come to sensible conclusions in the interest of defending themselves….”

Yuri also adds:

“As I mentioned before, exposure to true information does not matter anymore. A person who was demoralized is unable to assess true information. The facts tell nothing to him, even if I shower him with information, with authentic proof, with documents and pictures. …he will refuse to believe it…. That’s the tragedy of the situation of demoralization.”

Before concluding that:

“The demoralization process in [the] United States is basically completed already. For the last 25 years… actually, it’s over-fulfilled because demoralization now reaches such areas where previously not even Comrade Andropov and all his experts would even dream of such a tremendous success. Most of it is done by Americans to Americans, thanks to [a] lack of moral standards.”

A must-see interview for anybody wondering where Western Society is at this point in time and perhaps even more importantly ..how it got there.

You can see the entire full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yErKTVdETpw

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report