Kennedy documents show CIA considered working with mafia to assassinate Fidel Castro

Now that a portion of the JFK Assassination files have made their way into the public arena, various documents released connectKennedy’s assassination to various CIA plots, most notably revolving around assassinating Fidel Castro.

In a 1975 document released, the CIA actually considers working with the mafia to assassinate Castro…then again the CIA has teamed up with Al Qaeda and ISIS to destabilize the entire planet, so teaming up with the mafia to kill Castro is not so far fetched.

According to The Gateway Pundit a new report reveals the CIA hatched a plan to team up with the mafia to assassinate Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. In addition, the recently released files state the CIA planned terror bombing in Miami, which would then be blamed on pro-Cuban groups.

A 1975 document from the Rockefeller Commission detailing the CIA’s role in foreign assassinations said plans to assassinate Castro were undertaken in the early days of the Kennedy administration. The report said Attorney General Robert Kennedy, the President’s brother, told the FBI he learned the CIA hired an intermediary “to approach Sam Giancana with a proposition of paying $150,000 to hire some gunman to go into Cuba and kill Castro.” The attorney general said that made it hard to prosecute Giancana, a Sicilian American mobster. ***** The report also said the CIA was later interested in using mobsters to deliver a poison pill to Castro in order to kill him. During Operation Mongoose in 1960, the CIA also considered staging terror events in Miami and blaming it on pro-Castro Cubans.

