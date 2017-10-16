Julian Assange releases mysterious “Encryption Key”

One week ago Fox News’ Sean Hannity tweeted “T-Minus 7 and Counting, Tick Tock”.

T Minus 7 and counting. Tick Tock….. https://t.co/tE2sMXhYer — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 9, 2017

One week later, we now have Julian Assange following up on Hannity’s tweet with his own cryptic tweet, consisting of a series of numbers that resemble an encryption key…

4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736

4767 5774 6a7a 4d6c 6330 666b 314a 3453 0000 0907 84b4 f787 7616 86f7 a737 5707 5736 — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 15, 2017

The Gateway Pundit reports that Sean Hannity responded to Assange by tweeting a series of question marks over the encryption key tweet. It looks like Hannity is unaware of what the Wikileaks founder is about to reveal.

Hannity also reacted to another one of Julian Assange’s tweets, saying…

“Evidence emerges of a conspiracy to take down the DNC as far back as 2010.”

Julian Assange-the ONE PERSON on earth that would know of alleged Trump/Russia Collusion. It’s time for Mueller & Justice Dept to GET INFO! https://t.co/K5swqEfHDn — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 16, 2017

People need to READ AND LEARN. @JulianAssange HAS THE TRUTH. We deserve the TRUTH https://t.co/3JhpqAN4nJ — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 16, 2017

Is Assange about to release information he holds in his possession that blows apart the Hillary Clinton-Deep State “Russia election meddling” lie concocted nearly a year ago?

Hannity has interviewed Assange in the past, and has had Congressmen Dana Rohrabacher on his show multiple times, vehemently disputing the narrative that Russia meddled in the US election, and noting that Julian Assange (who Rohrabacher also meet with in London) holds the key to the truth of what has been a year long McCarthyite witch-hunt.