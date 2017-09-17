Julian Assange is ready to reveal who was Podesta email leak in exchange for pardon.

One person knows exactly who leaked the DNC emails. He has repeatedly said, on record, that it was “not a state actor” and not Russia.

Julian Assange can blow apart the entire Hillary Clinton concocted Russiagate witch-hunt, and yet Assange has not been questioned by any US investigator.

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) did decide to meet with Assange, and has now moved the ball forward by meeting with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly this week about a potential deal with Julian Assange on the Wikileaks Podesta documents.

The Gateway Pundit reports, Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller – who is investigating whether President Trump colluded with Russia during the 2016 election – refuses to speak with Julian Assange. He must be afraid of what he might find.

The Daily Caller reported:

California Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher spoke to White House chief of staff John Kelly Wednesday about a potential deal with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in exchange for info that exonerates Russia of hacking allegations, according to a Friday report from The Wall Street Journal… …The Journal reported that Rohrabacher spoke with Kelly in order to strike a deal in which the U.S. would drop the probe. The California congressman told TheDC that Assange, who promises never to reveal sources, told Rohrabacher during their August meeting that he could prove that Russia wasn’t behind the hacking and dissemination of emails from the Democratic National Committee during the 2016 election. U.S. intelligence has pointed the finger at Russian intelligence services for the DNC email leak. Kelly told Rohrabacher that he should go to the American intelligence community with his proposal, according to the Journal report.

