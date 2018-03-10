Julian Assange demolishes Obama’s corrupt former Attorney General for pushing war with Russia

Julian Assange blasted Obama’s corrupt former Attorney General, Eric Holder for claiming that Russians attacked the United States during the 2016 Presidential elections, and then pushing for Trump to take some sort of action against those pesky Russian bots.

Former Attorney General Eric ‘Fast and Furious’ Holder has been attacking President Trump from his Twitter account over the online Russian bot farm that supposedly “meddled” in the 2016 election.

The left wants to go to war with Russia over Twitter trolls. They are desperate to shield Hillary Clinton from the cold hard fact that she lost the election because she is a rotten politician. A few weeks ago Eric Holder unleashed on President Trump, demanding he put sanctions on Russia because of online trolls posting memes.

Holder tweeted…

Russian threat to our upcoming elections: do something! Do anything. Impose sanctions overwhelmingly approved by even this dysfunctional congress. Are you simply unfit, without the necessary nerve or do they have something on you? We were attacked! — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) February 20, 2018

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange replied to the corrupt Obama snake, Eric Holder…

Attacked? By what? The truth? It's entirely your own fault, Eric. Thanks to your unconstitutional grand jury against @WikiLeaks you left me with nothing to do but work 24/7, in harsh conditions, for years–and I'm good, very good, at my job. — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 9, 2018

Assange then blasted Holder again.

Next time, not that there will be one, try following the constitution you swore to uphold: https://t.co/PNSDPzOToD — Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) March 9, 2018

The Gateway Pundit rightly notes that Julian Assange has gone on the record many times to confirm Russia did not give him Podesta’s emails.

To this day the FBI has not inspected the DNC’s servers nor have they interviewed Julian Assange. The Russians didn’t hack Hillary’s campaign emails; it’s a fabricated story by Hillary and the Deep State to deny Donald Trump his fully earned legitimacy as President of the United States.