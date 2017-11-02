Julian Assange CRUSHES cry baby “victim” John Podesta: “Not sure they serve lobster risotto in prison”

Former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta went on Twitter to cry about being a “victim,” of POTUS Trump, after Trump called the Podesta brothers out of hiding to release all the dirt they have on the Clinton mafia.

“The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm. What he know about Crooked Dems is…earth shattering. He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak!”

President Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

The biggest story yesterday, the one that has the Dems in a dither, is Podesta running from his firm. What he know about Crooked Dems is…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

….earth shattering. He and his brother could Drain The Swamp, which would be yet another campaign promise fulfilled. Fake News weak! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

John Podesta panicked as he proceeded to accuse Trump of turning him into a victim of an information war campaign…

“Not bad enough that I was the victim of a massive cyber crime directed by the Russian President…Now I’m the victim of a big lie campaign by the American President…@realDonaldTrump seems a lot more worried now than July 2016 when he asked the Russians to hack our campaign”

Podesta said in a series of tweets…

Not bad enough that I was the victim of a massive cyber crime directed by the Russian President (1/3) — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

Now I’m the victim of a big lie campaign by the American President (2/3) — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump seems a lot more worried now than July 2016 when he asked the Russians to hack our campaign (3/3) https://t.co/B9ILlYRwZr — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 31, 2017

According to The Gateway Pundit, this is where WikiLeaks boss Julian Assange entered the fray.

WikiLeaks published over 20,000 pages of Podesta’s emails between October and November 2016. Damning information from the emails included Hillary Clinton’s Wall Street speeches and presidential debate questions leaked by DNC operative Donna Brazile. In a tone deaf tweet back in October, Podesta dissed Assange over his living situation at the Ecuadorian Embassy, where the WikiLeaks boss lives in asylum. “I bet the lobster risotto is better than the food at the Ecuadorian Embassy.”

3. I bet the lobster risotto is better than the food at the Ecuadorian Embassy. pic.twitter.com/zyViu1R4UL — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) October 14, 2016

Assange struck back as he trolled Podesta for complaining about being a “victim.”

“John, you used “Runner4567” and “[email protected]” as passwords. Are you sure it wasn’t Barron Trump, a blind dog or a plate of lobster risotto?”

John, you used “Runner4567” and “[email protected]” as passwords. Are you sure it wasn’t Barron Trump, a blind dog or a plate of lobster risotto? https://t.co/VQPVR5dtrOhttps://t.co/E2m1FciRp0 — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 31, 2017

Tony Podesta resigns. Not sure they serve lobster risotto in prison. https://t.co/lOdLkhWA0u Podesta emails:https://t.co/SxNQ4etdPD — Julian Assange 🔹 (@JulianAssange) October 31, 2017

Included in the Assange tweet is a link to a POLITICO article titled “How Podesta became a cybersecurity poster child,” which focuses on how the ‘Clinton campaign chairman joined the roster of senior government officials and political operatives who have failed to take basic protections for their sensitive data.’