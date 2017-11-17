John Podesta pens op-ed on Washington Post after Jeff Sessions hints at Special Counsel for Uranium-One deal

Clinton mafia top boss John Podesta is panicking over news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions said a special counsel for the Clinton-Uranium-One deal may be called.
Podesta sought safe refuge to deliver his lies on the Jeff Bezos-CIA funded Washington Post.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign chair is in ‘panic mode,’ after reports Attorney General Jeff Sessions is weighing a special counsel to investigate the Uranium-One deal.
According to Fox News, the Justice Department head ordered senior federal prosecutors to evaluate whether or not a special counsel should investigate the Uranium One deal and “alleged unlawful dealings related to the Clinton Foundation.” Podesta penned an unhinged op-ed after the news, accusing President Trump and AG Sessions of attempting to turn the U.S. into a banana republic.
Podesta wrote in the Washington Post…
Okay, it’s official. President Trump wants to upend 230 years of constitutional history and principle to run the U.S. justice system like a banana republic, or perhaps more aptly like what now passes for the rule of law in the country he aspires to emulate, the Russian Federation. What the Founding Fathers built with a written Constitution and 85 Federalist Papers, the president is trying to tear down 140 or 280 characters at a time.
*****
This week, it was reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions — in an apparent effort to appease Trump — is considering appointing a special counsel to investigate Clinton’s role in approving the purchase of Uranium One, a company that owned uranium mines in the United States, by Russia’s nuclear energy agency. This is what authoritarians and tyrants do. They use the instruments of state power, particularly the wrath of the prosecutor, to rain opprobrium down upon citizens with whom they disagree. It is what Putin did by using the Russian penal system to break the back of Sergei Magnitsky’s anti-corruption campaign and end his life. Our constitutional system of limited power, checks and balances and individual rights has protected us from such abuses of power. Trump is putting that system to the test.
*****
[I]f Sessions yields to pressure from the president and the president’s House Republican allies, it will be a dark day at the department I once proudly served. The rule of law will have been weakened, and our country will be in further peril.
