John McCain urges President Trump to escalate conflict in Ukraine, by sending lethal weapons to neo-nazi forces

Senator John McCain is calling on President Trump to send lethal aid to Ukraine.

Let’s not forget that Senator John McCain was on the ground in Kiev, rubbing shoulders with neo-nazi elements overthrowing a democratically elected government in Ukraine in 2014.

Can you imagine a Russian member of parliament roaming the streets of a Black Lives Matter protest, holding private meetings with anti-government elements in an effort to overthrow the US government.

Here is John McCain with his neo-nazi friends, speaking to the Maidan crowds, openly calling for the violent overthrow of the democratically elected government…

Via MishTalk…

This bit of asininity just came in from McCain: Send Weapons to Ukraine. McCain also repeated idiotic comments on Russian interference in the US election. If McCain wants to understand the source of the mess in Ukraine, Libya, Syria, and Iraq, all he has to do is look in a mirror. McCain and his warmongering collection of neocons are the problem. The sooner McCain leaves the Senate, the better off the US will be and the safer the world will be. McCain is personally responsible for much of the mess in Ukraine. He has blood on his hands. By the way, is there any doubt McCain preferred Hillary over Trump?

@ggreenwald If meddling is an act of war, McCain is personally involved, with tremendous blood on his hands. https://t.co/TQwmQ6gHfT pic.twitter.com/bYlqb9XkOU — Mike Mish Shedlock (@MishGEA) January 7, 2017

I am totally sick of fake-patriot, warmonger as*holes like senators John McCain, Tom Cotton, and Lindsey Graham. — Mike Mish Shedlock (@MishGEA) January 18, 2017

Via The Hill…