Is John McCain the Republican snake who worked with Hillary Clinton to smear Trump?

It should come as no surprise that the “unnamed Republican” funding the “fake news” Trump Dossier published by Buzzfeed appears to be US Senator John McCain.

John McCain has never hidden his hatred for Donald Trump, and it now appears that McCain went to outrageous lengths to derail Trump’s presidency.

It seems that the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign took over in April 2016 from a previous unnamed Republican the funding of the ‘research’ which resulted in the Trump Dossier (the Washington rumour mill says this Republican was Senator McCain).

According to The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris, it seems that the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign circulated the Trump Dossier to their friends in the media and in the US intelligence community, triggering the start of the FBI investigation in July 2016 and the decision in August 2016 by the CIA to report its contents to President Obama. It was those two actions taken together which were the starting point of the Russiagate scandal.

To those who doubt this, I would point out that we know that the Trump Dossier eventually ended up in the hands of the US intelligence community and was given credence by them because they included it in an appendix to the classified version of the now infamous intelligence report which they gave to President Obama and President elect Trump in January. The most interesting question about this new information is not its content. After all many people have long suspected that the DNC and the Hillary Clinton campaign had some role in the Trump Dossier. Rather it is why has this information been leaked now? I am going to make a guess, which is that it is being leaked now because Mueller’s investigation is finally asking the hard questions about the Trump Dossier which ought to have been asked a year ago. There were for example reports that his team interviewed Christopher Steele – the Trump Dossier’s compiler – earlier this month.

Back in January before the inauguration, neocon war hawk McCain admitted he was the one to turn over the fake news report to the FBI.

What was thought to be a 4Chan trolling operation is now looking more like a US Congress smear campaign, aimed at killing two birds with one “fake news” stone. Humiliate Trump, villanize Russia. Reports are now flooding the internet confirming that John McCain admitted that he passed on the fraudulent dossier about a Russian blackmail plot against Donald Trump to the FBI, calling it ‘what any citizen should do’. You can be certain that if McCain passed it on to the FBI, than he most certainly could have “accidentally” passed it on to various press outlets. The 80-year-old Republican war-hawk neocon senator said that he was simply acting as a ‘concerned citizen’, when the document magically came across his desk. McCain claims that he received the document and gave it directly to FBI Director James Comey, because he was ‘unable to make judgment about accuracy’. Washington reporter Carl Bernstein provides a different narrative to McCain’s ‘concerned citizen’ story. Bernstein claims that a former British ambassador to Moscow handed the document to McCain, which coincidently was a paid for hit-piece by Republican enemies of Trump, turned into a hit-piece by Democrats (aka the Hillary Clinton campaign). The British Ambassador who passed on the report to McCain has not been named.

McCain admitted to CNN in January…

“I did what any citizen should do. I received sensitive information and handed it to the FBI.” “That’s why I gave it to the FBI. I don’t know if it is credible or not but the information I thought deserved to be delivered to the FBI, the appropriate agency of government.” “It doesn’t trouble me because I don’t know if it is accurate or not. I have no way of corroborating that.” “The individual gave me the information. I looked at it. After receiving that information I took it to the FBI.”

John McCain issued a public statement in January, with a brief timeline of events explaining how a document riddled with errors and unverifiable claims, came to be published by Buzzfeed and then broadcast by CNN…

“Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public.” “Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI.” “That has been the extent of my contact with the FBI or any other government agency regarding this issue.”

In January The Daily Mail reported that “the 2008 Republican loser, who disowned his party’s candidate weeks before the election, may have been far more intimately involved than that.”