John McCain and Paul Ryan freak out over Obama’s decision to commute the sentence of Chelsea Manning

US Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Arizona Senator John McCain are not happy about Obama’s latest, high profile act of clemency.
Here is how John McCain feels about Obama’s decision to grant clemency to Chelsea Manning (as quoted by ABC News)…
“It is a sad, yet perhaps fitting commentary on President Obama’s failed national security policies that he would commute the sentence of an individual that endangered the lives of American troops, diplomats, and intelligence sources by leaking hundreds of thousands of sensitive government documents to Wikileaks.”
Paul Ryan had this to say, echoing much of McCain’s disdain for Obama’s act…
“This is just outrageous. Chelsea Manning’s treachery put American lives at risk and exposed some of our nation’s most sensitive secrets. President Obama now leaves in place a dangerous precedent that those who compromise our national security won’t be held accountable for their crimes.”