John Conyers steps down as ranking member of House Judiciary Committee

US Congress Democrat Representative John Conyers is remains defiant, denying the multiple sexual assault allegations levied against him in the past week, even though evidence has surfaced showing Conyers using US taxpayer money to settle harassment claims.

The Gateway Pundit reports that Democrat Rep John Conyers announced Sunday he will step down as top Dem member of the House Judiciary Committee pending an ethics investigation after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Yesterday RPT reported that Conyers is threatening to blackmail others Congressmen if he is pushed too hard.

The attorney for Democratic Michigan Rep. John Conyers, who is accused of continuously sexually harassing his female staffers, defended Conyers by indicating that there are allegations against “many members” of the House and Senate.

Conyers also blasted journalist Mike Cernovich for breaking the story to Buzzfeed…

“I deny these allegations, many of which were raised by documents reportedly paid for by a partisan alt-right blogger. I very much look forward to vindicating myself and my family before the House Committee on Ethics.”

Here is the full statement released by John Conyers indicating he will “step aside as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee”, via CNN…