John Bolton meets Putin, clears the path for Trump-Putin summit (Video)

John Bolton’s visit to Moscow on Wednesday is one of the highest-level meetings between Russian and US officials under the Trump administration. Bolton arrive in Moscow to pave the way for Trump-Putin bilateral talks to be held on July 16th in Finland.

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss John Bolton’s trip to Moscow, what to expect from a Trump-Putin summit, and how Bolton may be building a strategy where Russia and the US mend fences.

Bolton may be a controversial figure in the Trump White House, but he has an ‘America First’ foreign policy agenda, and if it means rapprochement with Russia, then Bolton will get it done, regardless of all the Mueller ‘Trump-Russia collusion’ noise.

Via RT…

President Vladimir Putin said Russia can share its experience of hosting the ongoing FIFA World Cup with the US, which is to host the competition in 2026. The offer came as he met John Bolton, top adviser of the US president. Welcoming the US National Security Advisor in the Kremlin, Putin shared his pride for how competent Russia proved to be in organizing the ongoing FIFA World Cup and suggested that American officials may learn a thing or two from their Russian counterparts in this regard. “I’d like to congratulate you on US winning the right to host the football World Cup in 2026. So far we’ve managed to organize this championship at a decent level. We’d be happy to share our experience with you,” Putin told Bolton at the Moscow talks. Bolton responded by saying that he looks forward to “learning how you’ve handled the World Cup so successfully.”

