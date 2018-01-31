in Latest, News, Video

Joe Kennedy’s Democrat response to Trump’s SOTU turns into a very embarrassing video moment

Joe Kennedy slobbers during his SOTU response.

Article first appeared on RPT.

Rep. Joe Kennedy delivered one of the five (yes five) Democrat responses to President Trump’s State of the Union Address in Massachusetts.

Unfortunately for Kennedy, the speech turned into a “slobber” fest caught on video and mocked on twitter.

Via The Gateway Pundit

The young Kennedy gave a passionate response to President Trump’s magnificent speech on Capitol Hill tonight.

The poor guy got a little too excited and started slobbering down his face.

Kennedy was not the only liberal Democrat turning in an embarrassing performance on Tuesday, as Nancy Pelosi was spotting during Trump’s SOTU, visibly shaken and disturbed, making strange faces throughout the speech…

