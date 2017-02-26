Jodie Foster leads anti-Trump protest ahead of Oscars. Her $11.7M mansion is home to how many refugees?

Jodie Foster spoke to a crowd of two thousand globalists at hollywood’s anti-Trump rally: ‘It’s Time to Engage’.

Oscar award winning actress Jodie Foster addressed a crowd of hollywood’s finest at talent agency UTA’s “United Voices” event in protest of President Trump.

Industry pros, entertainers and civilians gathered for the anti-Trump, pro-immigration rally outside United Talent Agency’s Beverly Hills headquarters.

Oscar-winner Jodie Foster was one of the featured speakers protesting the Trump administration’s immigration policies, telling the crowd that “it’s time to engage.”

“As the very, very dead Frederick Douglass one said, ‘Anytime is a good time for illumination,’” “And this is the time for illumination. I believe this time is filled with light.”

We are certain that the Beverly Hills community has done its part to help refugees and immigrants, using its vast wealth and community resources to provide shelter, food, jobs and education to the thousands of Syrian, Libyan, and Iraqi refugees fleeing American democracy bombs.

Jodie Foster has an estimated net worth of $100 million, and lives in a $11.7 million Beverly Hills mansion. She currently has ZERO refugees or migrants living with her in her vast estate.

The film industry is faithfully serving the globalist mega-corporations that pay them the big bucks in an all out effort to stop Trump’s “America first” agenda, which aims at derailing the neo-liberal world order that Obama and Hillary helped build.

