Jimmy Dore: “Joe Biden Is a Terrorist Criminal”

Watch Jimmy Dore tear the Biden Regime a nice new one in this relatively short (9’26”), yet hard-hitting video loaded to the brim with inconvenient truths and unstated facts. Jimmy even makes mention of Julian Assange towards the end.

In the story of the Emperor’s New Clothes, it’s a child that ultimately reveals to the public at large the ongoing charade they’re all witnessing. In modern day Amerika, that task has now apparently fallen on the shoulders of pot-smoking, jag-off comedians (Jimmy’s own satirical description of himself, certainly not mine).

Enjoy.

