Jimmy Dore further exposes the Deep State-Media Russiagate lie (Video)

Following yesterday’s The Nation’s fact based, scientific debunking of the entire Russiagate lie, Jimmy Dore took to his very popular YouTube channel to highlight the findings in the article and further drive home the conclusive evidence that shows no DNC hack ever occurred…it was a leak that has been covered up by the DNC, the US Congress, the Deep State and the entire mainstream media.

All the powers that be are invested up to their necks in the Russiagate story, which is now been conclusively proven to be a complete lie.

It’s very simple, and Jimmy Dore breaks it down simply…

“They [DNC] never let the FBI or the Department of Homeland Security inspect their servers…guaranteeing there would never be conclusive truth of what happened.”

