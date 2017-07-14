Jimmy Dore exposes NATO’s “dark-skinned” ethnic cleansing campaign in Libya (Video)

CNN recently posted a propaganda fluff video that tries to make sense of the Libyan disaster.

CNN conveniently omits the NATO, US, Hillary Clinton sponsored bombing of Libya, the murder of Gaddafi and the western “coalitions” support of Al Qaeda – ISIS insurgents.

For CNN history starts somewhere in the middle without any context or explanation as to how Libya was plunged into immeasurable chaos and disorder, with no explanation why Libya was destroyed (hint: oil and euro/dollar protectionism).

CNN also omits NATO’s ethnic cleansing campaign within Libya, as reported by the Foreign Policy Journal, on January 2016…