Jimmy Dore DESTROYS the stupidity of Mueller’s Russian bot indictment (Video)

Jimmy Dore, “They [mainstream media] are all out of their mind.”
Dore highlights that the Russian “troll farm” in St. Petersburg has no association to the Russian government and that no Americans were involved in helping these 13 bots troll Hillary.
Jimmy Dore and Ron Placone mock how CNBC, and its mainstream media buddies, make it seem like the act of trolling someone on social media is some kind of “sophisticated” act, which for Dore “is a freakin’ joke!”
