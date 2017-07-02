Latest, News, Video

Jimmy Dore crushes fake news “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking lie (Video)

Alex Christoforou 99
NY Times admits "17 Intelligence Agencies” Russia story untrue.

Last week The Duran reported that the New York Times was finally forced to admit that the “17 US intelligence agencies” narrative is completely made up fake news.

The “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking narrative was the core foundation for which the entire Trump-Russia collusion/cooperation/connection was built upon.

Political analyst Stefan Molyneux comprehensively explained the bullsh**t lie Hillary Clinton and her mainstream media cronies feed the world so as to sabotage Trump’s presidency, at the risk of war with Russia, by pushing the “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking narrative

It is now Jimmy Dore’s turn to destroy the “17 Intelligence Agencies” Russian hacking propaganda lie we have been hearing from mainstream media, non-stop for over 9 months. 

Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

