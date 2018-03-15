Jimmy Dore blasts UK poisoning hoax: “Doesn’t pass the smell test” (Video)

Despite not having conclusive evidence, UK PM Theresa May and the corporate media have already condemned Russia.

This tweet is all you need to know about the hoax UK poisoning incident, now being used to ramp up a war with Russia…

This Putin guy is really something: at the height of anti-Russian hysteria in the west, and right before both the Russian election and World Cup, he decides the time is right to execute a spy living openly in the UK since 2010 using a Russian nerve agent. — Tom Slaughter (@tgs31952) March 12, 2018