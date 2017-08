US Congress sanctions against Russia once again prove how corrupt the entire US government has become.

Jimmy Dore blasts the ridiculous sanctions imposed by a corrupt US Congress.

Dore correctly notes that the sanctions are despised globally, especially in Europe where critical energy projects will now be under jeopardy.

The sanctions are loved by Democrats and Republicans, proving that their is no difference between the two parties…and when it comes to Russia, both parties are completely aligned in their regressive cold war thinking.