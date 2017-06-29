Jimmy Dore blasts CNN: It’s “about money, not journalism” (Video)

The US has been overthrowing governments and meddling in elections forever.

CNN’s downward spiral continues, following a week of awful news about the media network and its exposed mission to destroy Trump and spread “Russia did it” fake news.

Jimmy Dore explains the entire “Russia Story All Bullsh*t” video, that a CNN Senior Producer admitted during a Project Veritas hidden camera segment.

Here is how Jimmy views the fake news Russia narrative that most people in the know, have known was a Hillary Clinton concocted story to explain away her pathetic loss to Donald Trump.

It’s interesting to here Jimmy mention the US coup in Ukraine in 2014, and how the US “was proud” to meddle in Russian elections to favor Clinton “pal” Boris Yeltsin.