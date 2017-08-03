Jill Stein slams the “demonization” of North Korea in MSNBC interview (Video)

Jill Stein also shared her thoughts on Russia to MSNBC as well.

Former Green Party nominee for President, Jill Stein, appeared on MSNBC to give her views on North Korea, before shifting to discuss Russia.

According to The Gateway Pundit, The former Green Party candidate who forced a 2016 election recount in Michigan is now justifying the pursuit of nuclear weapons by the most insane country in the world.

Jill Stein made a case for North Korea’s militarization attempts as a response to Western aggression, in a recent appearance on MSNBC. She diminished the state of oppression and tyranny in N. Korea as nothing more than Western demonization tactics and propaganda that would eventually lead to desired regime change.

WATCH: @DrJillStein: North Korea has been demonized by US, forced to attain Nukes. Russian interference based on circumstantial evidence pic.twitter.com/S3BMtodjuf — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

The Conservative Review reports…

“The demonization of North Korea is part of the run-up to regime change. We saw it in Iraq, we saw it in Libya; it’s part of demonizing a government that we then want to exercise regime change on,” Stein said. MSNBC host Alex Witt tried to push back against the crazy, noting that it’s North Korea that is provoking the world by launching intercontinental ballistic missiles. Stein refuted, making the incredible claim that North Korea Is pursuing nuclear weapons in response to U.S. aggression. “But remember where that came from. Long before they began their missile test, the U.S. was conducting nuclear bombing runs against North Korea. We actually had nuclear weapons until the end of the Cold War […] stationed in South Korea.”

Jill Stein concluded…