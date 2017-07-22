Jill Stein accuses DNC of election rigging and covering tracks with “ludicrous Russia conspiracy theories”

Jill Stein crushes the DNC and their Russia conspiracy lies.

Former Green Party Presidential candidate, Jill Stein blasted the rigged DNC from her Twitter account.

Stein then went on to accuse the DNC of covering their tracks with “ludicrous Russia conspiracy theories”.

Liberal left trolls on Twitter were “shocked” to see Jill Stein now under the mind control of Vladimir Putin, accusing the former Green Party candidate of “carrying the water for the GOP”.

RT propaganda from @DrJillStein ? What a surprise!

For The Gateway Pundit, “there is something so satisfying about watching liberals attack each other!”

Jill Stein sent out a tweet slamming the DNC saying, ‘Unlike the Dems, I didn’t sabotage Bernie Sanders in the primaries, then try to cover my tracks with ludicrous Russia conspiracy theories.” OUCH! Hey Jill Stein is on point with this tweet, but every broken clock is right twice a day!

Unlike the Dems, I didn’t sabotage Bernie Sanders in the primaries, then try to cover my tracks with ludicrous Russia conspiracy theories. — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) July 21, 2017

Stein’s follow up tweet destroyed the Democrat neo-liberal stooges, saying they “waste their time with conspiracy theories”…

If Dem elites want to waste their time with conspiracy theories, that’s on them. We’re busy organizing a grassroots party for the people. ✌🏼 — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) July 21, 2017

The Gateway Pundit, chronicles how “the liberal lunatics who bathe in Russian conspiracy theories weren’t too pleased with Stein’s truth bomb”…

No you didnt sabotage Bernie. But I’m truly concerned about your discernment & leadership skills if you arent concerned about what Russia… — HopefulSkeptic (@BinkyDLA) July 21, 2017

are you carrying water for the GOP now? — Steven Selles (@SellesSteven) July 21, 2017