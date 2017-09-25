James Woods destroys NFL Player Protest

Yesterday The Duran reported that all out war broke out between the NFL and US President Trump, as professional football players in the US refused to stand during the American national anthem.

Identity politics has now seeped into US professional sports…and identity politics pollutes and destroys everything it touches.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

The conservative actor is very active on Twitter, often posting hard hitting snarky tweets aimed at liberals. Woods went on an epic rant Sunday, blasting the NFL players for disrespecting the American flag. James Woods unleashed on America hating liberals and spoiled NFL players in a viral tweetstorm.

#Liberals applaud spoiled #NFL millionaires sitting on their asses during national anthem, while Berkeley cancels Free Speech Week… #irony — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 24, 2017

That is correct. Let’s not forget that #TimTebow was chastised for “taking a knee” for different reasons. https://t.co/a5WeQKp4TY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 24, 2017

#Liberals have supported “taking a knee” from Colin Kaepernick back to Monica Lewinsky. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 24, 2017

James Woods sounded off on the NFL player protest in London, where players kneeled during the US national anthem, but stood for the UK national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”