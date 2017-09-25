in Latest, News

James Woods destroys NFL Player Protest

The hollywood actor lays into the disrespecting, millionaire athletes.

526 Views 5 Comments

Yesterday The Duran reported that all out war broke out between the NFL and US President Trump, as professional football players in the US refused to stand during the American national anthem.

Identity politics has now seeped into US professional sports…and identity politics pollutes and destroys everything it touches.

Via The Gateway Pundit

The conservative actor is very active on Twitter, often posting hard hitting snarky tweets aimed at liberals.

Woods went on an epic rant Sunday, blasting the NFL players for disrespecting the American flag.

James Woods unleashed on America hating liberals and spoiled NFL players in a viral tweetstorm.

James Woods sounded off on the NFL player protest in London, where players kneeled during the US national anthem, but stood for the UK national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 10

Upvotes: 7

Upvotes percentage: 70.000000%

Downvotes: 3

Downvotes percentage: 30.000000%

James WoodsNFL

Leave a Reply

Loading…

NFL players refuse to stand up for US national anthem, but stand up for UK national anthem

George Clooney turns on Hillary Clinton, says “I never saw her elevate her game”