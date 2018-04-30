James Woods CRUSHES White House Correspondents’ Dinner “comedian” Michelle Wolf

President Trump decided to skip the White House Correspondents’ Dinner for a second consecutive years…smart move.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders represented the Trump White House, in what can only be described as an embarrassing night for America, and more specifically the liberal left.

Daily Show comedian, Michelle Wolf may have just tilted the 2018 midterm elections in favor of Trump and the Republican party, after she brutally roasted Sanders and joked about the benefits of having an abortion.

Michelle Wolf said this about Vice President Mike Pence’s pro-life stance on abortion…

“He thinks abortion is murder, which, first of all, don’t knock it ‘til you try it–and when you do try it, really knock it. You know, you’ve got to get that baby out of there. And yeah, sure, you can groan all you want. I know a lot of you are very anti-abortion. You know, unless it’s the one you got for your secret mistress.”

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Michelle Wolf also mocked Sarah Sanders as Aunt Lydia in the Handmaiden’s Tale, a bull-dyke gym teacher and attacked Sanders over her ‘smoky eye’ look. Wolf concluded with the racist, sexist attack in which she called Sanders a traitor to ‘white women.’ Social media was set ablaze Saturday night and the shock spilled over into Sunday after Michelle Wolf trashed Sarah Sanders and laughed about murdering unborn babies. Patriotic actor James Woods gave this gutter comedian a piece of his mind on Sunday.

Hollywood conservative actor James Woods called Michelle Wolf “low class trash”, as he replied to a Matt Drudge question asking why Sarah Sanders and Kellyanne Conway didn’t walk out as Wolf trashed them.

Because class shines bright in the face of low class trash. They were beacons in a night of liberal embarrassment and self degradation. https://t.co/4j1IrAyeNv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

Woods then went on to blast the WHCD Association President…

You would regret it more if someone were to attack your looks and demean your achievements. The way you #Democrats attack women of achievement is abominable. Shame on you. You and your event are headed for the dustbin of history. Save your breath for the Unemployment Office. https://t.co/4LzeY3YCLN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

Woods then tweeted that Republican women running for office in 2018, should use Wolf’s video where she trashes Sarah Sanders in their campaigns…

Put this clip in every campaign video for Republican women running for office in #2018. It’s a gift from heaven. https://t.co/LlsDa87Cuj — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

Woods then went on to call out Trump hating New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman…

Oh, save it, you phony. The #WHCD was such a catastrophe for you #FakeNews #Democrat fluffers, you’re now going to back pedal in sisterly sympathy? You’re an embarrassment to a once valued profession, now a national joke. Go spew more lies for your plantation master, Carlos Slim. pic.twitter.com/x95kv1h3HJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

Then Woods dropped this truth bomb on Michelle Wolf, who could not even memorize her ‘jokes’…

They hate @PressSec Sarah Huckabee Sanders because she represents every aspect of American womanhood that we admire: intelligence, grace, empowerment, patriotism, and beauty. The troll who trashed her at the #WHCD was too dim to memorize her own “jokes.” She had to read them. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 29, 2018

And finally, Woods tweeted this photo of Michelle Wolf without makeup…

