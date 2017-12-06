in Latest, News

James Comey sends out nervous tweet defending FBI’s collusion with Clinton campaign

Comey is cracking under the weight of his own corruption.

The fish rots from the head down.

The FBI is being exposed as a corrupt, highly politicized organization, that is quickly morphing into a United States secret police.

There is no Trump-Russia collusion to be found. What is being revealed is FBI-Clinton collusion. Everything the Clinton’s touch turns corrupt. 

Former FBI directorJames Comey sent out a nervous tweet earlier this week defending the FBI.

Comey tweeted…

““I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.” Me (June 8, 2017)”


Via The Gateway Pundit

There is so much corruption in the FBI that lawmakers are preparing contempt of Congress resolution against Deep State operatives for refusing to release material related to their Trump probe to Congress.

Trump is right. The FBI’s reputation is in tatters because of Comey, Mueller and McCabe.

Special Counsel Mueller was also forced to fire top FBI agent, Peter Strzok after possible anti-Trump text messages were discovered.

This anti-Trump FBI agent was not only bashing Trump and praising Hillary, he was in charge of Hillary’s email investigation!

No, Comey, the FBI is not an honest and independent institution. Thanks to you and your corrupt Deep State operatives it is completely corrupted.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino responded to Comey’s self-quote…

President Trump crushed Comey in a series of tweets, criticizing the corrupt FBI, prior to Comey’s nervous tweet in defense of his corrupt actions as FBI director…

Trump also re-tweeted Paul Sperry of the New York Post…

What do you think?

