James Comey sends out nervous tweet defending FBI’s collusion with Clinton campaign

The fish rots from the head down.

The FBI is being exposed as a corrupt, highly politicized organization, that is quickly morphing into a United States secret police.

There is no Trump-Russia collusion to be found. What is being revealed is FBI-Clinton collusion. Everything the Clinton’s touch turns corrupt.

Former FBI directorJames Comey sent out a nervous tweet earlier this week defending the FBI.

Comey tweeted…

“I want the American people to know this truth: The FBI is honest. The FBI is strong. And the FBI is, and always will be, independent.”

Me (June 8, 2017) pic.twitter.com/OZ1ZiBrMNL — James Comey (@Comey) December 3, 2017



Via The Gateway Pundit…

There is so much corruption in the FBI that lawmakers are preparing contempt of Congress resolution against Deep State operatives for refusing to release material related to their Trump probe to Congress. Trump is right. The FBI’s reputation is in tatters because of Comey, Mueller and McCabe. Special Counsel Mueller was also forced to fire top FBI agent, Peter Strzok after possible anti-Trump text messages were discovered. This anti-Trump FBI agent was not only bashing Trump and praising Hillary, he was in charge of Hillary’s email investigation! No, Comey, the FBI is not an honest and independent institution. Thanks to you and your corrupt Deep State operatives it is completely corrupted.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino responded to Comey’s self-quote…

Yes, the working men & women of the FBI are patriots. I’ve worked with many of them during my time as a federal agent. You on the other hand are a dishonest political hack who decimated America’s faith in blind justice. History will judge you and it will NOT be pretty. https://t.co/lqLu3zlQWe — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 4, 2017

President Trump crushed Comey in a series of tweets, criticizing the corrupt FBI, prior to Comey’s nervous tweet in defense of his corrupt actions as FBI director…

Tainted (no, very dishonest?) FBI “agent’s role in Clinton probe under review.” Led Clinton Email probe. @foxandfriends Clinton money going to wife of another FBI agent in charge. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump also re-tweeted Paul Sperry of the New York Post…

BREAKING: top FBI investigator for Mueller–PETER STRZOK–busted sending political text messages bashing Trump & praising Hillary during the 2016 campaign. STRZOK actually LED the Hillary email probe & recommended clearing her; then was tapped to SUPERVISE the Trump Russia probe! — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) December 2, 2017