James Clapper says Russians are “genetically driven” to deceive (Video)

The man who committed perjury is now showing his racism towards Russian people.

In an interview with Chuck Todd from Meet the Press, James Clapper opened up about his ability to spot a Russian spy in Jared Kushner, and his belief that Russians are “genetically driven” to cause mischief and deception.

All of this is coming from the man who lied to Congress when asked if his Intelligence apparatus illegally gathers information on millions of American’s.

Edward Snowden blew apart Clapper’s testimony and exposed that the Former Director of National Intelligence had perjured himself.

Clapper’s punishment for perjury…Meet the Press appearances with Chucky Todd.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper went on Meet the Press on Sunday to say that his spidey senses are strong, noting that his “dashboard warning light was clearly on” when asked about whether he knew about communications between Russians and White House senior adviser, and President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Clapper said during the exclusive interview…

“I have to say that, without specifically affirming or confirming these conversations — since, even though they’re in the public realm, they’re still classified — just from a theoretical standpoint, I will tell you that my dashboard warning light was clearly on and I think that was the case with all of us in the intelligence community, very concerned about the nature of these approaches to the Russians.” “If you put that in context with everything else we knew the Russians were doing to interfere with the election, and just the historical practices of the Russians, who typically, almost genetically driven to co-opt, penetrate, gain favor, whatever, which is a typical Russian technique. So we were concerned.”

Of course with all this smoke, Clapper can still not find any fire, but he is a bit irked that Trump broke with White House tradition…

“I have to say, at the time I left, I did not see any smoking gun certitude evidence of collusion. But it certainly was appropriate for — given all the signs — certainly appropriate for the FBI — and necessary for the FBI to investigate.” “I have to say as well, Chuck…we have a time-honored custom that we have one president and one administration at a time. And oncoming administrations don’t get a head-start before the end of the current president’s incumbency.”

