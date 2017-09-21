James Clapper admits: “It’s possible’ President Trump’s voice recorded in Paul Manafort wiretap” (Video)

Serial liar and perjurer, James Clapper, may have finally spoke some truth to fake news CNN by having to begrudgingly admit that “it’s possible’ President Trump’s voice was recorded in the Paul Manafort wiretap.”

The former Obama NSA spy chief went on fake news CNN with Don Lemon to discuss the wiretapping of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

The video begins with Lemon asking Clapper about the stories floating around in the press, Clapper then reiterates what he has said prior about the incident and says he “cannot comment” on the FISA warrant. Clapper consistently states that he “stands on” what he said back on the 5th of March. Watch Clapper’s video from March 5, 2017 below:

“Is it possible the President was picked up in a conversation with Paul Manafort?”

Clapper replies: “It’s certainly conceivable…”

Lemon: “Is it likely?”

Clapper: “Uh, I can’t say. I – uh – wouldn’t wanna go there, but I will say, it’s possible.”

“Its possible” President Trump’s voice was picked up in a wiretap of Paul Manafort, says former spy chief Clapper https://t.co/2ELM48axAa — CNN (@CNN) September 21, 2017