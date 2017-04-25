Ivanka Trump goes full globalist. Gets booed by hostile crowd in Berlin

Most people will be talking about the crowd booing and hissing at Ivanka Trump during a women’s panel at the W20 Summit in Berlin.

Ivanka Trump praised her father for supporting paid leave policies, and received a hostile reaction from the majority of women in attendance.

“I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy,” she said, calling him “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.”

What struck our eye is how Ivanka Trump is now seated next to neo-liberal heavy weights Lagarde and Merkel.

The circle is now complete. Trump’s most trusted advisor, and daughter, is part of the very pantheon of globalists that a strong majority of his base despise with a passion.

Ivanka Trump faced a hostile reception during a women’s panel in Berlin, when the audience booed and hissed at the first daughter on Tuesday after calling her father a “tremendous champion of supporting families.”

Ivanka spoke about about her father’s attitude toward women, saying she has heard criticism from the media and noted her goal through her role in her father’s administration is “incremental positive change” but the audience clearly disagreed.

In her first international trip as an official representative of the United States, the first daughter was put on the spot about her father’s attitudes toward women, booed and hissed at by the crowd, and grilled by the moderator about what, exactly, her role is in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“You’re the first daughter of the United States, and you’re also an assistant to the president,” the moderator, WirtschaftsWoche editor-in-chief Miriam Meckel, said cited by Politico. “The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter. I’d like to ask you, what is your role, and who are you representing, your father as president of the United States, the American people, or your business?”

It was an aggressive opening line of questioning for the first daughter, who was seated next to Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund and one seat down from Merkel. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was also a participant on the W20 panel, which Ivanka Trump attended at Merkel’s invitation. And it appeared to put her on the spot.

“Certainly not the latter,” Ivanka Trump said. “I’m rather unfamiliar with this role as well…It has been a little under 100 days and it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey.”

The questions asked of Ivanka Trump seemed more direct than those about women in the workforce posed at other panelists. But there was also a lot of curiosity, ahead of her visit here, about Ivanka Trump’s new role in her father’s administration.

Ivanka she was booed and hissed at by the majority-women audience at the conference when she lauded her father for supporting paid leave policies. “I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy,” she said, calling him “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.” Meckel, the moderator, pushed her to address the vocal disapproval from the audience.

“You hear the reaction from the audience,” she said. “I need to address one more point — some attitudes toward women your father has displayed might leave one questioning whether he’s such an empower-er for women.”

Despite being invited to attend the panel by Merkel in her role as a senior White House official, she defended her father from her vantage point of loyal daughter — a familiar crouch from when she was confronted by uncomfortable questions about her father on the campaign.

“As a daughter, I can speak on a very personal level,” Ivanka Trump said. “I grew up in a house where there was no barriers to what I could accomplish beyond my own perseverance and tenacity. That’s not an easy thing to do, he provided that for us.” She said that her father treated her exactly the same way he treated her two brothers, who now run the family business. “There was no difference,” she said. Ivanka Trump also credited her father’s administration for hiring women in important roles.