Italy’s EU future survives, but expect pushback against Russian sanctions (Video)

For those who believe that Italy is heading for collapse, which will eventually bring down the EU project, will be bitterly disappointed.

While Italy did undergo a mini-crisis last week, it appears that a new government, with a willingness to work with Brussels, is the most pragmatic and likely outcome from recent elections in Italy.

With regard to Europe’s Russia sanctions policy…Italy’s new government may push back against Brussels. Alexander Mercouris explains in the video below…

