It took Trump one simple tweet to destroy liberal left shock over James Comey firing (Video)

Alex Christoforou
Exposing Democrat party hypocrisy, and stupidity, is so simple.

With one tweet and little video montage, President Trump exposed the Democrats hypocrisy after the James Comey firing.

Trump tweeted yesterday…

The Democrats should be ashamed. This is a disgrace!
#DrainTheSwamp

The video attached to the tweet crushes the entire snowflake, fake tears, fake outrage, liberal left Comey shock.

Trump preceded the tweet with this gem…

Alex Christoforou
Writer and director forThe Duran - Living the dream in Moscow.

