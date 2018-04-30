Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu presents Iran’s Project Amad as “comprehensive program to design, build and test nuclear weapons”

Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation that Iran had been running a nuclear program after signing the JCPOA in 2015, is striking a chord with POTUS Trump, who is now calling the situation around Iran nuclear deal “unacceptable”.

Sputnik News reports that Trump stressed he would not rule out that the work on a new deal will be started, but stopped short of specifying if Washington is determined to leave the accords, saying only that the final decision will be made public on May 12.

Zerohedge summarizes Trump’s reaction to Netanyahu’s speech, addressing reporters at the White House with the following comments on the Iran revelations and nuclear deal…

TRUMP SAYS HE SAW PARTS OF NETANYAHU’S SPEECH ON IRAN

TRUMP DECLINES TO SAY WHAT HE’LL DO ON IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL

TRUMP LEAVES OPEN POSSIBILITY OF NEGOTIATING NEW IRAN DEAL

TRUMP SAYS HE HAS BEEN `100% RIGHT’ ON IRAN SO FAR

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address “the world” presenting a cache of 55,000 pages of documents and 183 CDs, comprising Iran’s alleged “atomic archive” of documents on its nuclear program; the files allegedly prove Tehran ran a secret program, called Project Amad, to “test and build nuclear weapons.”

Zerohedge reports that while Iranian leaders have long said their nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes, Netanyahu claimed this was not the case according to tens of thousands of pages of documents, which he said were copied from a “highly secret location” in Iran.

Those files detail Project Amad, which Netanyahu described as “a comprehensive program to design, build and test nuclear weapons.” “These files conclusively prove that Iran is brazenly lying when it says it never had a nuclear weapons program,” Netanyahu said. “The files prove that.” He says the US has vouched for the authenticity of the secret archive obtained by Israel, and that it would make the documents available to the UN atomic agency and other countries. According to Netanyahu, the files provided “new and conclusive proof of the secret nuclear weapons program that Iran has been hiding for years from the international community in its secret atomic archive.” Netanyahu concluded by saying “Iran lied about never having a secret nuclear program. Secondly, even after the deal, it continued to expand its nuclear program for future use. Thirdly, Iran lied by not coming clean to the IAEA,” he said, adding that, “the nuclear deal is based on lies based on Iranian deception.” In a rare move, Netanyahu called the heads of Israel’s two news broadcasts and updated them with the content of his planned statement.

Meanwhile Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, said before Netanyahu’s speech that the prime minister is just “the boy who can’t stop crying wolf at it again”…

BREAKING: The boy who can't stop crying wolf is at it again. Undeterred by cartoon fiasco at UNGA. You can only fool some of the people so many times. pic.twitter.com/W7saODfZDK — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) April 30, 2018

