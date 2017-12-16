Israeli forces murder legless Palestinian in wheelchair

29 year old Abu Thurayeh from Gaza has been killed after being shot while in his wheelchair by Israeli forces in the occupied territories.

RT quotes his brother Samir as saying,

“He was injured in 2008 by an Israeli helicopter that targeted him after he brought down the Israeli flag and raised the Palestinian flag along the border. It did not stop him from demonstrating for Jerusalem. He went alone every day to the border”.

Abu had become something of a local folk hero as in spite of his severe disability, he continued to work washing cars from his wheelchair.

A fervent Palestinian patriot, he had been peacefully protesting against Israeli occupation along with many of his countrymen when he was fatally wounded by Israeli gunfire.

Ibrahim Abu Thurayeh, a 29-year-old Palestinian from Gaza who lost his legs in an Israeli airstrike which also destroyed his home in 2008. Despite living under siege in Gaza, Ibrahim went on living – not just for himself, but for his family. Today Ibrahim was murdered by Israel. pic.twitter.com/dFclhrfs19 — Gary Spedding (@GarySpedding) December 16, 2017

The following images of Abu have emerged shortly before he was killed.

Yesterday’s clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli armed forces were the deadliest yet. In total Palestinians were killed while hundreds were injured, some severely.

Protests continue to day in the West Bank, Gaza and in Jerusalem/Al-Quds.