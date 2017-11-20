Israeli Energy Minister admits that Israel is working with Saudi Arabia, to take on Iran

Now that the “ISIS” plan to remove Assad and subjugate Syria has failed, a covert geo-political partnership between Saudi Arabia and Israel, aimed at disrupting Iran’s influence in the region, has increased concerns that a more dangerous war is in the making.

Zerohedge reports that for the first time a high level Israeli government official has formally acknowledged the increased ties between the two countries which have historically been bitter enemies, and which have never had official diplomatic relations.

The historic news, which is worrisome for the fact that it could bring the region closer to major war as the newfound “allies” eye the Iranian proxy Hezbollah, follows the leak of an Israeli diplomatic cable sent to all Israeli embassies throughout the world which revealed Israeli and Saudi behind the scenes coordination. The cable gave instructions to Israeli diplomats to express support for the Saudi war against Shia forces in Yemen and also urged embassies to aggressively lobby their host governments to take steps toward pushing Hezbollah out of Lebanon.

The Times of Israel reports the following Reuters story under with the headline, Israel Has Secret Contacts With Saudi Arabia, Senior Minister Reveals:

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Sunday that Israel has had covert contacts with Saudi Arabia amid common concerns over Iran, a first disclosure by a senior Israeli official of such contacts. In an interview on Army Radio, Steinitz was asked why Israel was hiding its ties with Saudi Arabia, which does not have diplomatic ties with Israel.

Steinitz replied in the affirmative, explaining that…

“We have ties that are indeed partly covert with many Muslim and Arab countries, and usually (we are) the party that is not ashamed. It’s the other side that is interested in keeping the ties quiet. With us, usually, there is no problem, but we respect the other side’s wish, when ties are developing, whether it’s with Saudi Arabia or with other Arab countries or other Muslim countries, and there is much more … (but) we keep it secret.”

