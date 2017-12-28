Israel to honor Trump with train station name

Days after the United Nations voted 128 to 9 against US President Trump’s decision to declare Jerusalem the capital of Israel, and move the US embassy to Jerusalem…Israel has announced that it will honor Trump’s decision by naming a new train station after The Don.

Next stop MAGA?

The Daily Caller reports…

Israel’s transportation minister is planning to name a train station in Jerusalem after President Donald Trump as a gesture for recognizing the holy city as the capital of Israel.

The nation’s transportation minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that the station, if approved and built, will be a thank you to Trump for his “courageous and historic decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel.”

The train station would sit in close proximity to the Western Wall, a holy site for worshipers of Judaism and a tourist attraction that brings in roughly 11 million visitors a year.