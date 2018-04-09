in Latest, News

Israel or France: Who attacked Syrian airfields, after false flag chemical attack?

Pentagon officials deny any US involvement, so which puppet state did the Deep State’s bidding?

According to Syria’s TV channels, there has been an “aggression on T4 airfield with several strikes, likely to be by the US”.

Meanwhile Pentagon officials deny any US involvement.

Zerohedge reports…

SENIOR U.S OFFICIAL SAYS NO TRUTH TO REPORTS OF ANY U.S. STRIKES AGAINST ASSAD BASES IN SYRIA

So who was behind the Syrian attack, given yesterday’s Deep State chemical attack false flag in Douma that the US State Department is admitting is unverified?

All eyes turn towards Israel or France.

According to Zeorhedge, the US State Departments statement suggests that Israel (and/or France) may have taken the initiative to bomb Syria on its (their) own, although it is unclear if with or without Trump’s blessing…

An interesting IDF tweet from February suggests Israel has had its eye on T4 for a while: “For a long time Iran and the Quds Force have been operating, with the backing of Syrian forces and the approval of the Syrian regime,  from the Syrian T-4 Airbase near Tadmor.”

We have this tweet coming out of France, where President Macron vows a ‘strong, joint response’ to suspected Syria gas attack…

chemical attackDoumaFranceIsraelSyria

