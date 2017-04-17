ISIS launches 2nd gas attack on Iraqi troops in Mosul

Here is a chemical attack that occurred on Sunday that the mainstream media will sparsely report.

Why? Because this attack was a confirmed chemical weapons attack conducted by ISIS.

And, for those still not in the know…ISIS is backed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey…and the USA.

It’s all part of the “Assad must go” first strategy…so any chemical weapons press that ISIS incurs, destroys the “Assad has chemical weapons” narrative that has been carelessly crafted over the years.

Fact remains that ISIS possesses, and freely uses, chemical weapons. On Sunday at least six Iraqi soldiers suffered inhalation problems following a chemical attack launched by ISIS.

The chemical attack took place in a recently-liberated area of Mosul.

This is the second chemical weapons strike from ISIS in just two days, as the jihadist forces try to push back Iraqi government forces’ advance in Mosul.

AP did report on the attack in Mosul…

The spokesman for the Joint Operation Command in Iraq said Sunday that the Islamic State attacked government troops in western Mosul with a type of gas, the second such attack in as many days. Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said six soldiers suffered breathing problems from the attack on Sunday and were treated in a field clinic. An investigation was launched to determine what type of gas was used. The attack occurred a day after an Iraqi military officer said ISIS militants launched a gas attack in the al-Abar neighborhood in western Mosul. Two army officers say masks and other equipment have been distributed to forces in case of future gas attacks. They spoke anonymously as they were not authorized to speak to media.

RT reports that security sources told the AhlulBayt News Agency that missiles were loaded with chlorine and were fired at the al-Abar neighborhood.