ISIS advances in Syria, under the help of US missile support

With US air support ISIS has now gone on the offensive.
America has just helped ISIS, which was being defeated by Assad and Russia, gain momentum and move on the attack.
Blowback of Trump’s madness is a certainty.
Daesh (banned in numerous countries) terrorist fighters had attacked the Syrian armed forces at the same time and in the same vicinity as the US missile strike on its airfield near Homs, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday.
The source said the terrorists launched an attack on a Homs-Sha’irat stretch of highway at around 23:00 GMT and held their territory for over an hour until the arrival of reinforcements.
“Is it a coincidence that the IS [Daesh] fighters attacked one of the defensive positions of the Homs-Palmyra route simultaneously with the US attack on Sha’irat?” the source said.
The US launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat near Homs late Thursday. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Idlib on Tuesday, which Washington blames on Damascus.