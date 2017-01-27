Is President Trump going to create “safe zones” in Syria? Huge American military escalation in the works

Trump campaigned on a platform committed to ending American entanglements overseas that were of no national interest to the Republic.

However, Reuters is now reporting that the Trump administration is laying down the foundation for what may very well be a huge US military escalation in Syria.

Documents seen by Reuters make the claim that President Trump has directed the Pentagon and US State Department to draft a plan to create “safe zones” in Syria for civilians fleeing the conflict.

Trump is quoted as saying on Wednesday that he “will absolutely do safe zones in Syria” for refugees fleeing violence.

The Trump administration is expected to order the Pentagon and State Department in the next few days to come up with a plan for such zones in the heart of Syrian sovereign territory.

President Donald Trump’s push to create safe zones in Syria could force him to make some risky decisions about how far to go to protect refugees, including shooting down Syrian or Russian aircraft or committing thousands of U.S. troops, experts said. Trump said on Wednesday he “will absolutely do safe zones in Syria” for refugees fleeing violence. According to a document seen by Reuters, he is expected in the coming days to order the Pentagon and the State Department to draft a plan to create such zones in Syria and nearby nations. The document did not spell out what would make a safe zone “safe” and whether it would protect refugees only from threats on the ground – such as jihadist fighters – or whether Trump envisions a no-fly zone policed by America and its allies. If it is a no-fly zone, without negotiating some agreement with Russia Trump would have to decide whether to give the U.S. military the authority to shoot down Syrian or Russian aircraft if they posed a threat to people in that zone, which his predecessor, former President Barack Obama, refused to do. “This essentially boils down to a willingness to go to war to protect refugees,” said Jim Phillips, a Middle East expert at the Heritage Foundation think-tank in Washington, noting Russia’s advanced air defenses. Trump promised during his campaign to target jihadists from Islamic State, and he has sought to avoid being dragged deeper into Syria’s conflict – raising the question of whether he might be satisfied by assurances, perhaps from Moscow, that neither Russian nor Syrian jets would target the zone. In Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Trump did not consult with Russia and warned that the consequences of such a plan “ought to be weighed up.” “It is important that this (the plan) does not exacerbate the situation with refugees,” he said. Phillips and other experts, including former U.S. officials, said many refugees would not be satisfied by assurances from Moscow, while any deal with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who also is backed by Iran, might not go over well with America’s Arab allies. The Pentagon declined comment on Thursday, saying no formal directive to develop such plans had been handed down yet, and some U.S. military officials appeared unaware of the document before seeing it described in the media on Wednesday. “Our department right now is tasked with one thing in Syria, and that is to degrade and defeat ISIS,” said Captain Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.

If true to reports, the plan being considered by President would involve a major US escalation in the war torn country, with tens of thousands of American troops needed to execute the “safe zone” strategy.

The plan would also, in practice, mean the United States officially invade Syria to set up and secure such zones. To date, the Assad government has not invited US intervention into the country he officially governs.