Is Facebook recording your phone conversations and text messages? (Video)

Revelations about Facebook’s basic business practices are getting more disturbing with every day. Fox News is reporting that the social spy network is actually recording and archiving your telephone conversations and text messages that you have outside of the social network.

That’s right, when your friend calls you on your mobile to invite you for a beer don’t be surprised if you see an ad for Heineken next time you visit your FB feed.

Facebook however is not alone. Google is also hoarding all your online activity via web and mobile.

Tech consultant Dylan Curran released a series of tweets demonstrating how much info Google and Facebook collect about their users.

