Irony: Syrian Army enters Idlib with US weapons captured from ISIS

The US armed “moderate rebels” (aka ISIS) to overthrow Assad, only to now have the Syrian Army defeat the last remnants of ISIS with same American weapons “gifted” to ISIS.

Via Al-Masdar News…

The Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) Tiger Forces arrived in northern Hama this week with a big surprise from their previous operations in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

Units from the Tiger Forces were seen armed with US-manufactured weapons that were seized from the Islamic State (ISIS) during the two month long battle in Deir Ezzor.

According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Army’s Tiger Forces are planning to use the US-manufactured weapons against the jihadist rebels in the upcoming battle for the Idlib Governorate.

Among the US-manufactured weapons transferred to the Idlib front were a large number of TOW missiles that were previously supplied by Washington to the rebel forces in Syria before they were later sold to the Islamic State.