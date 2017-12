Former George W. Bush’s secretary of defense, Donald Rumsfeld…the man who lied to the world about Iraq WMDs and pushed America into a completely unnecessary invasion of Iraq, is now ready to give his “expert” analysis of Trumps’ Israel decision.

Rumsfeld calls Trump’s decision “the right thing to do.”

Rumsfeld’s opinion on this matter carries much weight given his past track record in the Middle East, and getting it right on Iraq by finding all those WMDs.