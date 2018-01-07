Iran’s Supreme Leader presses for ban on English classes in primary schools

Fallout from the recent Iran protests may include keeping much of western soft power out of the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has reportedly stated that early learning of the English language paves the way western “cultural invasion” of Iran…

The head of the state-run High Education Council, Mehdi Navid-Adham, said to local TV on Sunday that the English classes in primary schools are “against laws and regulations.” He added that English was no longer part of the educational curriculum without specifying whether the language could be taught privately.

Via Sputnik News…

The news comes after an announcement from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps that said that the protests that were orchestrated with the help of external forces, including the United States and Britain, were suppressed. A wave of protests has swept across the country in recent weeks with thousands of people taking part in demonstrations. At least 21 people have been killed as a result of unrest with over 400 hundred more being arrested. However, most of those detained have been subsequently released, according to sources in police.