Iran overtakes Saudi Arabia to become second largest oil exporter to India

But what’s going to happen to the oil market when American sanctions come into effect this fall?

4 hours ago

Iran has overtaken Saudi Arabia as the second largest oil supplier to India between the months of April and June, as Indian companies were seeking to capitalize on huge discounts provided by the Iran. Iraq still holds first place for the chief oil supplier to India. With the increase in oil supplies from Iran, however, there is question about how a sudden stop to Iranian imports would affect the Indian oil market if India decides to comply with Washington’s sanctions against Tehran, due to come into effect on November 4th.

Reuters reports:

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Iran was the second-biggest oil supplier to Indian state refiners between April and June, India’s oil minister said on Monday, replacing Saudi Arabia as companies took advantage of steeper discounts offered by Tehran.

India, Iran’s top oil client after China, shipped in 5.67 million tonnes or about 457,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from the country in the first three months of this fiscal year, Dharmendra Pradhan told lawmakers in a written reply.

He did not provide comparable numbers from the year-ago period. Data compiled by Reuters shows that India imported about 3.46 million tonnes, or about 279,000 bpd, from Iran between April and June last year.

State refiners, accounting for about 60 percent of India’s 5 million bpd refining capacity, had curbed imports from Iran last year in protest against Tehran’s move to grant development rights for the giant Farzad B gas field to other parties.

The refiners – Indian Oil Corp, Chennai Petroleum Corp, Bharat Petroleum and its unit Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals – shipped in 9.8 million tonnes of Iranian oil in 2017/18, about a quarter less than a year ago, Pradhan’s reply showed.

For this fiscal year, the refiners had decided to almost double imports from Iran, which offered almost free shipping and extended credit period on oil sales.

Iraq continued to be the top oil supplier to India in the April-June period. New Delhi shipped in 7.27 million tonnes of oil from Iraq, while shipments from Saudi Arabia totalled 5.22 million tonnes, making it the third largest supplier, Pradhan’s statement showed.

India and other major buyers of Iranian oil are under pressure to cut imports from the country after Washington in May withdrew from a 2005 nuclear deal with Tehran and decided to reimpose sanctions on the OPEC member.

Reuters reported last month that India had asked refiners to prepare for drastic reductions or even zero Iranian oil imports.

The first set of sanctions will take effect on Aug. 6 and the rest, notably in the petroleum sector, following a 180-day “wind-down period” ending on Nov. 4.

“Indian refineries import crude oil from diverse sources including Iran, depending on technical and commercial considerations,” Pradhan said, without elaborating if the refiners would cut imports from Tehran.

Following Trump’s decision to withdraw from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program, the oil market has been on a roller coaster ride. Trump’s decision to withdraw meant the reimposition of nuclear related sanctions on Tehran, and even some new ones. That news didn’t bode well as Iran is a major oil supplier, and the rise in oil prices didn’t sit that well even for Trump, who demanded lower prices which means that the global output needed to see an increase. Iran threatened to roadblock increased production in a bid to stab back at Washington for the sanctions. Western sanctions on Iranian oil is set to come into force on November 4th, and those who are currently purchasing oil from Iran will be faced with threats of secondary sanctions if they don’t comply.

Did Trump just score major concessions from EU Commission head?

Europe can’t abide a full flown trade war with the US

Published

1 day ago

on

July 26, 2018

By

The European Union’s European Commission head, Jean-Claude Juncker, flew to Washington to have a sit down with US President Donald Trump about the tense trade situation between the traditional allies and trade partners. Trump’s tariffs programme might have been billed as a national security precaution, but that’s just how he managed to get it by Congress. The rhetoric surrounding Trump’s trade policy as it relates to the EU had to do with negotiating ‘better’ deals, because the current ones just aren’t good enough for America. It’s really no fair if Europe can have higher tariffs on stuff coming from America than what the Americans can realize from Europe.

So, that situation needs to realize some equity and get ironed good and flat. So, Juncker flew to DC and has had a meeting with Trump. What happened at this meeting? Basically, Europe can’t abide a full flown trade war with the US, and regardless of how the US wants to play the game and bend or break the rules, if the game is to be played at all, they know they’ve got to keep Trump interested. Essentially, that means that Trump enjoyed the position of power and dominance while the Europeans were happy to have a chance to reestablish some normalcy in relations, and to find a deal with Trump to end the trade tensions. So, Juncker promised, in exchange for tariff relief, a slew of concessions. On this point, Deutsche Welle reports just what that included:

US President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Junker met at the White House on Wednesday, where they announced that the US and the European Union would work to reduce trade tensions that have arisen over the past few months out of Trump’s confrontational trade policy.

The meeting comes after weeks of acrimony between the US and EU — which account for 50 percent of global trade — as both sides slapped tariffs on one another.

Major points announced

In an unexpected press announcement in the Rose Garden, Trump and Juncker laid out the major goals that they had agreed upon in their meeting:

The US and the EU would work towards “zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers, and zero subsidies on non-auto industrial goods,” Trump said.

The EU would buy significant amounts of liquid natural gas from the US to help diversify the bloc’s energy sources, as well as increase its imports of US-grown soybeans.

Both sides will hold off from imposing any further tariffs and will reassess existing tariffs on US steel and aluminum as long as trade talks remain ongoing.

Both the US and the EU would work to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), which Trump has criticized for unfairness toward the US.

Statements from Trump and Juncker

Trump said that the US and the EU had launched “a new phase of close friendship and strong trade relations in which both of us will win.”
“If we team up we can make our planet a better, more secure and prosperous place,” the US president added.
Juncker described his talk with Trump as “a good and constructive meeting.”

“We made a deal today,” the European Commission president said. “We have identified a number of areas on which to work together.”
Prior to their post-talk statements on the White House lawn, the two leaders had voiced optimism in a press briefing that common ground could be found on the contentious issue of trade tariffs.

DW’s Washington bureau chief Alexandra von Nahmen was in the room and described the greeting between the two men as “quite friendly” but noted there was a “tense” air.

A new direction in trade?

If trade barriers between the US and the EU are eventually reduced following future talks, the result would be a significant U-turn from the US president’s protectionist policies toward Europe, which he has called a “foe” to American trade.

Trump had threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on auto imports, which would strongly impact German automakers such as BMW and Volkswagen. While both he and Juncker said no new tariffs would be imposed as long as trade talks remained ongoing, it was unclear whether or not Trump had backed away from eventually slapping import fees on foreign cars, given the “non-auto industrial goods” exception he pointed out.

The US has criticized the EU’s — and in particularly Germany’s — imports of Russian energy sources, and Juncker’s stated intent to import American liquefied natural gas built on the European Commission’s desire to diversify energy imports.
Juncker’s willingness to reform the WTO with Trump lines up the EU with the US against China. Trump has criticized the trade organization’s failure to address advantages China creates for itself through its state-run economy.

The EU’s commitment to buy soybeans can be billed by Trump as a success in advocating for US farmers. On Tuesday, the White House announced emergency aid to farmers hurt by retaliatory tariffs on agricultural products.

Now, Trump has gained a customer for American LNG and found something to do with the excessive surplus of soybeans that American farmers are sitting on due to trade tensions with China. Additionally, Trump has found an ally in the interest of ‘reforming’ the World Trade Organization. The EU, for its part, is looking at potential tariff relief on steel and aluminum, and the possibility of an end to talk of placing tariffs on European autos. However, the last time trade talks went down like this, it was with China. For weeks, trade talks were on going, and an apparent truce was reached on the tariffs war. But just a matter of days later, tensions and tariffs were back as the Trump administration realized that China was still a ‘threat’ after all.

What’s on the agenda for the 10th BRICS Summit

There are now different types of forces at work, different values in play, different perspectives of trust and relationship between some of the biggest players on the map

Published

1 day ago

on

July 26, 2018

By

“Now with the Trump administration, suddenly there’s an emerging common interest, ironically around trade.”

It’s a different era, different times, different geopolitical and geoeconomic conditions, and that is what the 10th BRICS Summit intends to address in South Africa. The Trump factor is shaking things up in many multilateral agreements and rattling the frameworks of international organizations, while threatening trade and hot wars the world over. It’s definitely worth considering as the dollar figure of those wars, both trade and otherwise, continues to rise.

Trump has challenged the current world order in its structure and workings on the basis of how well he perceives the US derives benefit from them, and similarly so relative to multilateral agreements. His trade policies are instigating trade wars between the US and its trade partners in every region, impacting hundreds of billions of dollars in trade, most notably with China. For this reason, China, which constitutes the majority of the economic constitution of the BRICS, aims at addressing means of preserving the rules based economic order that has existed until Trump. Reuters reports:

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – As Donald Trump’s tariff salvos threaten global trade wars, leaders from the BRICS bloc – Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – are expected to band together in defence of the multilateralism the United States once championed.

The heads of the major emerging nations meet in Johannesburg from Wednesday for their first summit since Trump’s administration launched a push to rebalance trade relationships that the U.S. President has deemed unfair.

From threatening to tear up existing trade deals to hiking steel and aluminium tariffs, the U.S. move towards unilateral action has rattled traditional allies and rivals alike. And BRICS nations have been on the frontline of the global tensions.

Last week Trump said he was ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion (£380.3 billion) of imported goods from rival economic superpower China. But even South Africa – a tiny exporter of steel, aluminium and automobiles to the United States – is facing barriers.

“If you don’t have an agreed rules-based trade system then it’s a matter of power. And unilateralism is not something you want to contemplate,” Rob Davies, trade minister of the bloc’s current chair, South Africa, told Reuters.

BRICS’ dominant member China has stressed the need to fight protectionism and promote multilaterial global trade.

“We are against unilateralism – we are in favour of free trade,” Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said earlier this month in response to Trump’s trade moves.

From its origin as an acronym coined in 2001 by then-Goldman Sachs chairman Jim O’Neill, BRICS has struggled to take shape as a body voicing cohesive positions on politics and forging deeper trade ties.

Its collective gross domestic product grew more than six-fold from $2.7 trillion in 2000 to over $17 trillion last year, eclipsing that of the European Union.

However, the value of trade between its members has actually fallen nearly 9 percent to $312 billion over the past five years, according to Johannesburg-based Standard Bank.

Analysts say global trade turmoil could give the group a shot in the arm.

“BRICS knew what they weren’t – i.e. Western – without quite knowing what they were,” said Martyn Davies, Deloitte Managing Director for emerging markets and Africa. “Now with the Trump administration, suddenly there’s an emerging common interest, ironically around trade.”

“SPECIAL TIMES”
Though they will not condemn the United States, BRICS leaders will staunchly defend multilateralism and organisations including the World Trade Organisation, according to a diplomat involved in drafting the summit’s final statement.

“The language of the statement will not be standard language because we live in special times,” the diplomat said.

A push to foster trade flows between BRICS member states is also expected, officials and analysts said.

Those efforts include bolstering the New Development Bank (NDB), the grouping’s financial institution.

Russia said this month it was in talks with the bank about borrowing more than $1 billion. On Monday, it approved loans totalling $600 million for energy and transportation projects in South Africa and China.

The NDB is expected to lend $4 billion to BRICS members this year. And South African deputy foreign minister Luwellyn Landers said this week the bank would begin lending to non-members, giving BRICS more clout as representative of the “global South”.

South Africa has invited the leaders of 22 additional countries to participate in this week’s summit, including 19 from Africa.

“There is a pretty big space for the BRICS nations to work together … to create economic heft and ease the negative impacts of unilateralism and trade protectionism,” said Mei Guanqun of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, a state-backed think-tank.

As the member hardest-hit by Trump’s trade moves, China is looking to diversify its trade ties to mitigate fallout.

Some analysts say agreeing preferential trade policies between BRICS members is a logical next step. But that may prove to be a bridge too far, at least for now.

Beijing already dominates BRICS and is involved in 80 percent of trade within the bloc. Opening the door to more and cheaper Chinese imports could be seen as too great a risk for the group’s smaller, less industrialised members.

“All those who are affected by lesser access into the U.S. market are likely to want to diversify their exports and just push everything into everybody else’s backyard,” said South Africa’s Davies. “I don’t think that would be desirable.”

The reality is that there are now different types of forces at work, different values in play, different perspectives of trust and relationship between some of the biggest players on the map, whether it’s China, Russia,  or India, and now, even Europe is coming to terms with this reality, in some ways as it partners with China to mitigate damage from its ongoing trade spat with the United States, members of the BRICS bloc are realizing and attempting to identify and enact similar frameworks of cooperation. The idea is to find ways to increase cooperation on present economic activities, but to find new areas that can be explored, as ways of decreasing exposure to the unilateral, mafia styled negotiation tactics coming out of Washington.

As Trump seeks improved trade conditions, Federal government meddles in domestic market

The plan, totally unprecedented in its scope, bypasses the authorization of Congress and authorizes the USDA to meddle in agricultural markets

Published

1 day ago

on

July 26, 2018

By

The US federal government has unveiled a new plan to subsidize American farmers whose business plans just don’t factor current market conditions. The federal handouts are expressed as being in the multiple billions in a plan that is being implemented not in the case of some natural disaster, but in the interest of remunerating farmers for changes in the demand for their products. But farmers are saying that they don’t want a bailout, but rather that they are more interested in extensive market stability. The plan, totally unprecedented in its scope, bypasses the authorization of Congress and authorizes the USDA to meddle in agricultural markets by injecting subsidies to substitute for abbreviated demand. Essentially, it’s a handout to to businesses which simply didn’t competitively account for changing market conditions by doling out funds to farmers in order to subsidize precipitous conditions.  The majority of the handout is slated to be focused on producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy, and hogs. CNBC reports:

“Our farmers, our producers, they don’t want bailouts,” Simon Wilson, executive director of the North Dakota Trade Office, told CNBC’s “Closing Bell” on Tuesday. “They don’t want this help in the short term. They want long-term stability.”

Wilson added, “A lot of people have been hurt, so that’s a lot of money that’s going to have to be shared.”

Payments under the largest part of the federal government’s relief plan would be targeted to producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy and hogs.

Some experts have warned in the past that government aid or new subsidies could distort or disrupt markets and ultimately have negative consequences for the agriculture industry. That also includes the possibility it could lead to more retaliation on other agricultural exports.

In any event, Glauber said the program is likely to be taken as “producer support” and appears to be targeted toward a drop in the market price of certain commodities, meaning it could get counted against the U.S. commitments from the WTO.

“We’ve run pretty low levels of [producer] support in recent years, but it will certainly raise a lot of eyebrows and will make people look at those calculations very, very carefully,” said Glauber. “It also will look at the way we formulate those programs very, very carefully.”

Soybean prices alone have plunged nearly 20 percent since April when China first announced the 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans. That means farmers are getting lower prices for the commodity, and at these levels some are not making enough to cover bills. Beijing started collecting the tariff on U.S. soybeans on July 6.

Some of the farm sector tariffs are tit-for-tat measures in response to the White House’s duties on imported steel and aluminum, while others were imposed by Beijing following other rounds of tariffs…

Depression-era authority
Among the authorities that will be utilized are the Commodity Credit Corp., a federal agency set up during the Great Depression. USDA said a “market facilitation program” under the CCC “will provide payments incrementally to producers of soybeans, sorghum, corn, wheat, cotton, dairy, and hogs. This support will help farmers manage disrupted markets, deal with surplus commodities, and expand and develop new markets at home and abroad.”

At the same time, …plans to tap federal food purchase and distribution programs, including buying surplus commodities of some farm products such as fruits, nuts, rice, legumes, beef, pork and milk for distribution to food banks and other nutrition programs. There also will be trade assistance provided to the agriculture industry through USDA’s Foreign Agriculture Service to help develop new export markets.

The CCC can borrow tens of billions of dollars from the U.S. government to use for its programs and doesn’t require new congressional approval to fund the plan outlined by the administration.

A lot of these are commodities that Americans regularly consume, and supply and demand in this case means that with the decrease in the demand and the increase of the supply that American consumer should be able to expect to pay less for more of the goods which they buy. But, in this case, the federal government is marching in and inserting itself in market conditions to prop up higher prices by absorbing a percentage of the supply by artificially representing vacuous demand, all while President Trump is trying to facilitate better market conditions for the American consumer.

