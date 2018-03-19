Interview with Former British Ambassador exposes UK government ‘Novichok’ hoax (Video)

Craig Murray gave a very revealing interview on RT, which blows apart the UK / Deep State lies about the nerve agent poisoning…
“Why would Russia ‘blow’ Novichok program by assassinating an old bloke?”
Murray notes that British government pressured scientists over nerve agent origin, and is now lobbying the OPCW to play along with the charade.
Murray reveals how Deep State controlled actors like UK government, US government, EU and the UN use words carefully to spit out their propaganda and warmongering…
“It was of a TYPE developed by Russia.”
Will you help expose the lies of the mainstream media?
As a reader of The Duran, you are well aware of all the propaganda and disinformation reported by the mainstream media. You know how important it is to bring real news to light.
Please support The Duran and help us keep reporting on news that is fair, balanced, and real.
Loading…