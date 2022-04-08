The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Interview 1720 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato – The Corbett Report
This week on the New World Next Week: the world government globalists say the quiet part out loud when talking about the CBDC monetary shift; whatever happened in Bucha can only be seen in light of the admitted info war; and Biden reaffirms the ongoing cybersecurity emergency.
Story #1: Watch as economist at World Government Summit says New Financial World Order About to Shift In Dramatic New Direction.
