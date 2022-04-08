in Latest, Video

Interview 1720 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato

Interview 1720 – New World Next Week with James Evan Pilato – The Corbett Report

This week on the New World Next Week: the world government globalists say the quiet part out loud when talking about the CBDC monetary shift; whatever happened in Bucha can only be seen in light of the admitted info war; and Biden reaffirms the ongoing cybersecurity emergency.

Story #1: Watch as economist at World Government Summit says New Financial World Order About to Shift In Dramatic New Direction.

