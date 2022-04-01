The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Interview 1714 – Iain Davis on the New World Order and How to Oppose It – The Corbett Report
Biden has warned that there is going to be a New World Order. Putin and Xi are writing joint statements about the creation of a New World Order. In fact, all of the globalists are interested in a New World Order.
The reason 3 Card Monte is such an effective swindle is that the unwary victim’s eyes are always focused on the wrong things as the fraud unwinds. It’s likewise the exact same reason why the Great Reset (or 4th Industrial Revolution, Build Back Better ..pick your favorite name for it, it’s all the same) will prove to be, quite regrettably, unstoppable.
